1 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Thursday

A man was fatally shot and seven others were wounded in shootings across city limits Thursday.

The man, 29, was shot to death in West Humboldt Park.

He was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest about 8 p.m. in the lobby of a home in the 1200 block of North Kildare Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

In nonfatal shootings, a 24-year-old mail carrier was left in critical condition after she was shot on the South Side.

She was delivering mail in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue when gunfire erupted from inside at least two vehicles speeding past, police said in a statement. The woman was struck in each leg and in the back of her head. Investigators believe she was not the intended target. Paramedics responded about 11:40 a.m. and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, according to a spokeswoman.

The day’s latest shooting wounded a man in Park Manor

The 42-year-old was in his home about 10:50 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue when three males entered and one of them fired shots, police said. He was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Earlier in the night, a man was shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

About 8:10 p.m., the 48-year-old was driving in the 9300 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone in a black-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. He told officers he believes the shooters were aiming at someone running down the street.

Three men were wounded in separate shootings within a couple hours Thursday evening.

About 7:44 p.m., a man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 57-year-old was in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was grazed in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot about 6 p.m. at Chicago and Homan avenues in East Garfield Park, police said. He was struck in the pinky, abdomen and thigh, and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

About 5:40 p.m., a man was shot in the leg in South Deering on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when someone opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Thursday’s earliest shooting happened just after midnight in Gage Park on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking in the 5200 block of South Sawyer Avenue when he heard shots ring out, and felt one strike him in the arm, police said. A relative drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Nine people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.