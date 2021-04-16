1 killed, 7 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

Eight people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a 17-year-old girl killed in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen girl was inside a vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when she heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on her death.

A 55-year-old man was shot Thursday night during an attempted carjacking in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man was sitting inside his blue Nissan Rogue about 9:35 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Princeton Avenue when a number of unknown males approached him and showed a handgun, police said.

He drove away as at least one male fired shots, grazing him in the ear, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The group was standing outside about 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the lower back and was transported to Norwegian Hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman, 20, was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and another man, 24, was struck in the foot, police said. Both were taken in good condition to the same hospital.

Another person was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Douglas on the South Side.

The female, whose age was not known, was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 26oo block of South State Street when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Norwegian Hospital, where her condition was fair, police said.

In the day’s first reported attack, a man was shot during a robbery in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The man, 54, was sitting in a parked vehicle with another man at a business about 6:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Two other men with a gun stepped out of a vehicle, approached the pair and took the belongings of one of the men in the car, police said. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old ran away from the car to an alley but was shot in his hand by two other people inside the robbers’ car.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. The other man, 62, was uninjured.

Six people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.