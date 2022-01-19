1 killed, 9 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed, and nine others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Noble Square on the Northwest Side. The teen was in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue about 1:15 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said.

He was identified as Caleb Westbrook by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in West Woodlawn on the South Side. Two men, 23 and 38, and a 38-year-old woman were shot about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said. The younger man was shot in the face, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in critical condition. The woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition.

Less than a hour prior, a 16-year-old boy was shot, and an 11-year-old girl grazed in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The two were on the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the right arm, and the girl was grazed in the back. Chicago fire spokesperson Larry Merritt initially said the boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Police later said that both the teen and girl were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were reportedly in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot shortly after noon in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue, police and fire officials said. They were walking down the street when someone opened fire from a black vehicle. The boy was struck in his chin and the girl in the thigh. Paramedics took them to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police and fire officials said.

A University of Chicago police officer shot and wounded a gunman who opened fire in Hyde Park late Tuesday morning, officials said. An officer had stopped to investigate someone on foot with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The gunman opened fire as the officer stepped out of his vehicle, according to a statement from Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security at the university. The officer returned fire and struck the man. Paramedics picked up the gunshot victim, a man in his 20s, around 11:40 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He was taken in critical condition to the university’s medical center with several gunshot wounds. No one else was injured, the school said in its statement.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. The boy was riding in a car in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue, when shots were fired around 12:40 a.m., police said. He was struck in the upper-right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Five people were killed, and thirty-three others were wounded, in shootings last weekend through Tuesday morning in Chicago.