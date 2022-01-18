Gunman critically wounded in shootout with University of Chicago police officer: CFD

A person was wounded in a shootout with a University of Chicago police officer Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting took place around 11:41 a.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, according to CFD.

The gunman was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, according to fire officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

