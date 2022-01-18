Chicago boy, 15, in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Around 1:14 p.m., police say the teen boy was on the street in the 800 block of N Greenview Ave. when an unknown offender approached him, pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and left arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.
About an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot in West Englewood.