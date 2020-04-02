1 killed, 9 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

article

One person was killed and nine others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

In the day’s fatal shooting, a man was killed and two others were wounded on the Lower West Side.

Lazlo Lyons, 25, and two other men were walking about 4:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 23rd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Lyons was shot in the buttock area and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A 19-year-old was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot to his neck area, police said. The third man, 23, was shot in the thigh, and was in good condition at Mt. Sinai.

A little over three hours later, two men were wounded in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue in East Garfield Park.

They were standing on a corner at 7:10 a.m. when a gunman ran up and shot them, police said.

One man, 25, was hit in the arm and leg, while the other, 24, was shot in the lower back, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

Late Wednesday, a 64-year-old woman was critically wounded in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:50 p.m., she was standing on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when someone in a passing light-colored SUV fired shots at her, police said.

She was struck in the abdomen and rushed to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. The shooter fled west on North Avenue.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old was standing in an alley about 5:47 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Troy Street when two males wearing dark-colored clothing and surgical masks opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4:42 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The 31-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 1:10 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in a drive-by in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

He was shot in the arm in the 11400 block of South Avenue H, and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Just after midnight, 36-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

She was grazed in the 3000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said. She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

One person was killed and three others were wounded Tuesday in citywide shootings.