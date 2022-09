A 20-year-old was fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

Police say the victim was stand with a group on people on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when shots were fired from a gray SUV.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.