One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in north suburban Bartlett, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. on Route 59 near the overpass to Lake Street and U.S. Route 20, according to Bartlett police Deputy Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis.

The roadway near the overpass remained closed until about 5 p.m., Pretkelis said.

Police have not yet released any additional details on the incident.