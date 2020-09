A person was found shot to death in their car Sunday night on I-80/94 near Lake Station in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded to a shooting at 11:30 p.m. and found the male driver bleeding in a car on the expressway shoulder near the Ripley Street exit ramp, according to Indiana State Police.

The person was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Hobart, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

His name has not been released.