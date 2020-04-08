1 more chief judge’s office employee diagnosed with COVID-19

article

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Tuesday one more employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in that office to twelve.

The employee works for the adult probation department at the Leighton Criminal Court Building and last reported for work on March 18, the chief judge’s office said in a statement.

The areas where the employee worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with them is being informed, officials said.