1 person extricated from vehicle after crash in Evanston

A person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Evanston Thursday night.

At about 8:55 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of a major vehicle crash at the intersection of Emerson Street and McCormick Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they located two vehicles with significant damage in the intersection. One of the vehicles was upright, while the other was on its roof, the fire department said.

One person was found alert but entrapped, requiring extrication.

The Skokie Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene and helped extricate the individual.

The individual was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The other individuals involved in the crash refused care at the scene.

No additional information was made available.