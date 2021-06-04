1 person seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Grundy County

One person was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital following a three-unit traffic crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 122 in Grundy County.

The crash involved three commercial motor vehicles and occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

A medical helicopter landed on the eastbound side of I-80 and transported one of the vehicle’s occupants to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The ramp to exit 122 and the right lane are closed for the traffic crash investigation, police said.

The left lane is open to traffic, but police are encouraging motorists to choose alternate routes.