1 person shot in car on Kennedy Expressway

One person is in a local area hospital in unknown condition after being shot in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night.

Illinois State Police say the victim and the shooter were traveling south on the Kennedy expressway near Sacramento Avenue in the same car around 8 p.m. when the incident happened.

One person was arrested, and the incident remains under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.