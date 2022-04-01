1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway near 66th Street

A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon.

At about 3:02 p.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a reported expressway shooting that occurred at Interstate 94 northbound near 66th Street.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down at about 5:05 p.m. for the investigation.

All lanes reopened at 6:44 p.m.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.