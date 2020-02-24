1 taken to hospital after car fire in River North parking garage

article

A woman was taken to a hospital Monday after firefighters extinguished a car fire inside a River North parking garage.

Crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a car fire in a parking garage at 10 E. Ontario St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause remains unclear, he said.

Video posted to social media showed large plumes of black smoke billowing from the garage.

A woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition for observation, Merritt said. He couldn’t specify her type of injury.