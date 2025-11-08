1-year-old critically injured in South Shore shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 1-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
A 1-year-old male victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right leg in the 7700 block of S. Yates Boulevard around 2:08 p.m.
The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody and no information is available on the offender.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.