1-year-old remains in critical condition after road rage shooting

A 21-month-old child remains in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot in his head the day before during an apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive downtown.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Marcelo Malakooti said, "He’s stayed relatively steady for us, although incredibly ill."

In a statement, Malakooti said the child was receiving the "best possible care" in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

"Currently, we are managing his severe brain injury from the gunshot," Malakooti said. "Over the past 24 hours, he remains critically ill yet has not worsened. He is in a medical coma to protect his brain, and remains on a ventilator which he is fully requiring to support his respiratory system in addition to medications to support his brain through this injury," he said.

"With this extent of injury, patient conditions can change rapidly and he is in the right location where we can respond to any injuries and support him with all the resources we have. Over the next 24 hours we will be continuing the same therapies as he continues to require."

Malakooti said the child’s mother and grandmother remain by his side.

"They have an incredible team behind them and we support them through this tragic event every step of the way," Malakooti said.

Charges remained pending against someone arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the incident, Chicago police said Wednesday.

The shooting followed a dispute over one car not letting another car into a lane of traffic about 11 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Lake Shore Drive just south of Soldier Field, police said.

Both cars continued north and shooting began on Lake Shore Drive just west of the Shedd Aquarium. Bullet casings were recovered over a two-block stretch as the cars proceeded north, police said. The vehicle the child was in crashed at Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive.

A good Samaritan in a passing Tesla saw the crashed car and drove the boy and a male and female occupant to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The boy, who was shot in the temple, was later transferred to Lurie, police said.

