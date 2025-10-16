10 arrested after drug bust at northwest Indiana home, sheriff says

The Brief Ten people were arrested in a Lake County drug raid at a Merrillville home long tied to trafficking. Police seized cash, meth, cocaine, fentanyl and mushrooms. Suspects include Trish Rose, Shawn Fullgraf and Ryan Rose, all facing drug charges.



Following a lengthy investigation, authorities arrested 10 people during a raid on a northwest Indiana home long suspected of drug trafficking.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at the residence in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street in Merrillville.

Officials said the home had been a source of repeated illegal activity, drawing about 170 police calls for service over the past 15 years.

During the search, officers and SWAT units seized $3,790 in cash, 54 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl and 13 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the sheriff’s office, people from across the region were believed to have bought and used illegal drugs at the home.

Arrests Made :

The operation focused on Trish Rose, 50, who lives at the home, and Shawn Fullgraf, 49, of Cedar Lake. Both were arrested on multiple charges, including dealing methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.

(From left) Trish Rose, 50, and Shawn Fullgraf, 49. (Lake County Sheriff) Expand

Both were arrested on multiple charges, including dealing meth and cocaine.

Rose’s son, Ryan Rose, 21, who also lives at the residence, was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said he is a convicted felon previously arrested for murder and now faces new drug-related charges.

Further details on the other arrests haven't been released.