10 catalytic converters stolen from parked cars in Logan Square: police

Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars that are parked on the street in Logan Square.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

2800 block of West Lyndale Avenue on March 25 at 10 p.m.

2500 block of West Charleston Avenue on March 26 at 9 p.m.

2200 block of West Lyndale Avenue on March 27 at 9 p.m.

2600 block of West Belden Avenue on March 27 at 11 p.m.

2500 block of West Charleston Avenue on March 28 at 9:30 a.m.

1700 block of West Webster Avenue on March 28 at 10 p.m.

2400 block of West Washtenaw Avenue on March 29 at 10:30 p.m.

2000 block of North Oakley Avenue on March 31 at 6:30 a.m.

2200 block of West Lyndale Avenue on April 2 at 8 a.m.

1400 block of West Blackhawk Avenue on April 2 at 10 a.m.

The suspects are described as two African-American men between the ages of 25 and 30, wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information on these thefts, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.