10 killed, 50 others wounded in Chicago shooting since Friday night

Ten people were killed and at least 50 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

Seven of the people shot since Friday night were between the ages of 8 and 15 years old.

12-year-old, 4 teenagers hurt in Austin mass shooting

Six people were shot outside a party late Saturday in Austin on the West Side, including a 12-year-old girl and four teenagers.

Five of the victims, ranging in age from 12 to 19 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition, according to police

About 11:40 p.m., they were standing with a group on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

The 12-year-old girl was struck in the hand and driven by family members to West Suburban Medical Center, police said.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl both suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was struck in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital.

A sixth victim, a 25-year-old man, was struck in the buttocks and went to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was treated and released.

8-year-old, 14-year-old boys hurt in separate Gresham shootings

Early Sunday, an 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

Just after 1 a.m., the pair were traveling in a vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man was struck in the back and treated and released on scene, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Gresham.

The teen boy was in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1200 block of 87th Street when someone opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

West Town fatal attack

A man was fatally shot early Monday in the West Town neighborhood.

Just after 1 a.m., the 38-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Morgan Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

2 killed in separate Austin shootings

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawler Avenue when a male approached him and fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Another man was fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 5500 block of West Rice Street when someone approached him and someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Greater Grand Crossing fatal shooting

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was speaking to someone in a parked black-colored vehicle about 10:25 p.m. when someone inside fired shots in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue, police said.

He was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

Gresham homicide

A person was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

The male was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the stomach and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 12:40 a.m. when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chatham

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The pair was standing outside about 11:25 p.m. in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots, police said.

A male suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A 27-year-old woman was struck in the right knee and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot early Saturday during an argument in East Garfield Park.

About 1:45 a.m., the 31-year-old was shot in the head by a man during an argument outside in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was on the scene when officers arrived and was taken to Area Four headquarters for further investigation, police said.

1 killed, 3 wounded in Austin shooting

One man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting late Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue when three people approached them and fired shots, police said. A 29-year-old man was struck in the head and back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A man, 40, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and leg and another man, 45, was also struck in the leg, police said. Both men were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A fourth man, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

West Pullman fatal drive-by

A man was shot to death Friday evening in a drive-by in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was on the street about 6:50 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck multiple times on the body and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Antwan Davis.

At least 38 other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Last weekend, 13 people were killed and 33 others wounded in shootings citywide.