10 more Chicago police officers test positive for COVID-19

Ten more members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the tally of COVID-19 cases in the department to 21.

The department confirmed additional cases in all three detective districts, Chicago police announced Friday evening.

Four cases were confirmed in Area North, four in Area Central and two in Area South.

On Wednesday, interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck announced new department protocols to prevent the spread of the disease among officers.

A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly entering the 11th District police station and coughing on front desk staff, police said. Another man was charged with coughing in an officer’s face Sunday morning and claiming he had the coronavirus.

On Friday, Illinois health officials confirmed another 488 cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths in Illinois. Illinois’ COVID-19 tally now stands at 3,026 cases and 34 deaths.