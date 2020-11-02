10 more chief judge’s employees test positive for the coronavirus, including 7 at juvenile detention building

Ten more employees of Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seven of those employees worked at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

There were no new cases reported among juvenile detainees.

So far, 60 staff and 45 detainees of the juvenile center have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

At the Office of the Chief Judge, 131 employees and six judges in the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases include:

a court reporter assigned to the Bridgeview Courthouse;

an interpreter in the Cook County Juvenile Center; and

a court reporter assigned to 69 W. Washington Street who has not been in the workplace since August.

Last week, the chief judge’s office said 11 more employees and three residents of the Juvenile center tested positive.