11 more chief judge’s employees, 3 more juvenile detention residents test positive for COVID-19

Eleven more employees in the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three residents of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

The positive test results have all come in since Monday, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office. The employees who tested positive include a sitting judge who works in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S. California Ave., and six JTDC employees.

The other employees who tested positive work at the Adult Probation Department in the Skokie Courthouse, the Juvenile Probation Department at the JTDC and the Adult Probation Office at the Criminal Court Administration building, the judge’s office said.

Additionally, three more juvenile residents at the JTDC have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive to 36, according to the judge’s office. Most of those cases have been asymptomatic.

So far, 115 employees in the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, including five judges and 50 employees at the JTDC, the judge’s office said.

The judge’s office said they have informed anyone who may have come into contact with the people who recently tested positive, and that any areas they visited have been “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”