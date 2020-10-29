10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

Two people were killed and eight others injured, including a teenage boy, in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a 31-year-old man was killed in Chatham on the South Side.

Rapheal D. Edwards was shot multiple times about 5:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Edwards was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m, officials said.

Earlier Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Luis D. Martinez was standing outside a building about 6:05 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Racine Avenue, when a black car pulled up and two males wearing all black and masks got out and fired shots, officials said.

Martinez was struck in the neck, the abdomen, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was shot and wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 15-year-old was standing in an alley about 11:10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Long Avenue when a black sedan pulled next to him and someone inside fired shots then drove away, according to police. The boy was hit in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known, police said.

About 11:05 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot and wounded in South Shore.

Officers found the man in the 2800 block of East 78th Street with two gunshot wounds in the back, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man was getting out of his vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was shot in the upper chest, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another 18-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

He was arguing with someone when shots rang out about 10:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East 79th Street, according to police. The 18-year-old was shot in his upper back and dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital, police said

Earlier, a man was shot and wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man was inside a vehicle at 8:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in his ear and hand, and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two men were shot and seriously wounded about 2:30 p.m. in Burnside on the South Side.

The men were inside a car in the 9200 block of South Avalon Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

A 21-year-old was shot in his back and a 23-year-old had a gunshot wound to his body, police said. The older man went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the other man took himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Early Wednesday morning a 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in the East Side neighborhood.

About 1:20 a.m., the man was getting out of his vehicle in his garage in the 10500 block of South Avenue E, when someone in a passing sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to his left hand and face, police said.

Six people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.