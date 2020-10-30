10 shot, 3 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

Three people were killed and seven others were hurt by gunfire across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest fatal attack happened Thursday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 39-year-old man was driving about 7 p.m. when someone fired shots at him in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and neck and crashed into three parked vehicles while trying to drive away. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that afternoon, another man was shot to death in Buena Park on the North Side.

About 2:10 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when two people approached him and opened fire, police said. He was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The day’s first fatal shooting left a man dead that morning in South Shore.

Antoine Jackson, 23, was found about 8:30 a.m. lying in the mouth of an alley in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Jackson, who lived in South Shore, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side was among the seven others wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Thursday.

He was shot in the back of the head about 4:35 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 111th Place, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Thursday afternoon, a woman was pistol-whipped and shot in the face in the presence of a baby in Pullman on the Far South Side.

The domestic-related shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East 111th Street, police said. She was being pistol-whipped in her face by a man she knew as the gun discharged, grazing her in the face.

Paramedics arrived to find the woman and a baby, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. The woman was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened during a robbery in Beverly on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in an alley in the 2200 block of West 95th Street when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his property, police said. The suspect shot the man in the leg, but did not make off with any of his property. The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

About an hour and a half before that, another man was shot on the Near West Side.

The man, 37, was shot in the arm about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier that evening, a man was wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 32, was shot in the leg about 6:20 p.m. as he stood on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours before that, a man was shot and seriously wounded outside a business in West Town.

The 22-year-old was outside shortly before noon in the 2800 block of West Division Street when shots rang out, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The day’s first shooting happened Thursday morning in South Shore.

A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk about 7:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 78th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside began firing shots at him, police said. He suffered at least three gunshot wounds to the lower torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Another 10 people were shot across the city on Wednesday, two of them fatally.