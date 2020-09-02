10-year-old girl killed, 3 hurt in Gresham crash: police

A 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was among three people injured in a crash after a car fled a traffic stop Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers tried to pull over a black sedan for a traffic violation at 12:27 p.m. near 80th and Halsted streets, according to Chicago police.

The car took off heading west and hit a northbound gray car on Halsted and a a tan sedan that was pulled over on westbound 80th, police said. Three people then got out of the black car and ran.

A 10-year-old girl who was in the tan sedan was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Another passenger, a 5-year-old boy, was also taken to Comer in critical condition, police said. The driver of the tan car, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 57-year-old woman driving the gray car was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

