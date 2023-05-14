100 Club: Chicago group honors moms who are all over 100-years-old

Some of Chicago's most experienced mothers were honored with a fashion show and brunch on Mother's Day.

Six moms – all over the age of 100 – gathered at the Marriott Marquis looking fabulous in incredible hats. They were escorted to the gathering in limousines which picked them up from their homes.

The event was sponsored by the Andrew Holmes foundation.

"This is a special Mother's Day for the 100 Club," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Our oldest senior is 111-years-old, we have a couple of 103, a couple of 102 and we also have some 100's."

Chicago designer Barbara Bates showcased her latest fashions at the event.