102-year-old former CPS worker dresses in hazmat suit to vote

A 102-year-old was seen dropping off her ballot while wearing a hazmat suit on Thursday.

Bea Lumpkin, shown in the photo above, is a former CPS worker. CTU says she is "truly universally beloved" in their union.

The photo was taken by Bea’s grandson Soren Kyale, who is a teacher and CTU rank and file member at Spry Community Links High School in Chicago.

CTU says they believe members will be thrilled to see Bea's tireless spirit and commitment showcased through this photo.

