102-year-old WWII veteran honored with birthday parade

A World War II veteran in Brevard County was honored with a birthday parade this weekend.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Bob Clark recently turned 102-years-old. Community members in Indialantic kicked off festivities with a surprise drive-by birthday parade this weekend.

"Rosa was supposed to pick me up and go somewhere but this is what happened. I had this beautiful parade and recognition," Clark said.

Community groups, the Satellite Beach High School marching band, and several others took part in the celebration. Neighbors say that Clark has been a staple in the community so they were happy to do so.

"We had to come, we had to stop everything, cancel our appointments. We had other appointments but we had to cancel them because we thought that this was a priority," Retired Marine Corps. Sgt. Danny Garcia said.

However, because of COVID-19, the community had to find a unique and safe way to celebrate.

"I'm old... Well, I hope I can make it to the next one too," Clark added.

