A very special birthday party happened in Chicago on Friday!

Edward Campell, Sr. recently turned 103 years old and celebrations were in order!

His family, friends and neighbors came out to wish him a happy birthday.

Campell was married for 75 years before his beloved wife, Mae Belle, passed away in 2018.

Together, they share six children, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and finally, one great-great-grandchild!