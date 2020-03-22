1,049 people in Illinois diagnosed with coronavirus, and 9 have died

The number of cases of coronavirus in Illinois has risen to 1,049, the state Health Department revealed on Sunday. Nine people have died.

The state said that 8,374 people in Illinois have been tested.

Nationwide, more than 32,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, making the United States the third worst-hit country in the world. The worst-hit country, China, has 81,000 cases, and the second worst-hit country, Italy, has 59,000.

Gov. JB Pritzker encouraged Illinois residents who are healthy to find ways to volunteer to help others during this time. Available opportunities include packing lunches, donating blood, delivering meals to the elderly, and serving food at homeless shelters. You can find ways to help at serve.illinois.gov.

The latest update on the outbreak came a few hours after President Trump took to Twitter to criticize Gov. JB Pritzker, who has repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the tweet, Trump wrote, ".@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!"

In response to the president's tweet, Pritzker wrote on Twitter, "You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job."

On Sunday, Pritzker addressed Trump's comments: "This is a time for serious people, not the carnival barkers tweeting from the cheap seats.”

