$10K reward offered for details in post office lootings

U.S. Postal Service officials are offering a reward for information about people who looted several Chicago post offices over the weekend.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the reward of up to $10,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the looters, the agency said in a statement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking the public for information about looting reported May 31 and June 1, 2020, at multiple Chicago post offices. (U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

The burglaries and mail theft occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning at the following post offices:

611 W. 63rd St.;

3933 W. North Ave.;

1240 N. Ashland Ave.;

6559 S. Ashland Ave.;

1419 W. Carroll Ave.; and

4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 3083553.