Sweltering heat, strong storms couldn't dampen spirits at Ribfest

Sweltering temperatures and strong storms didn't stop anyone from enjoying the last day of Ribfest!

Ribfest Chicago is now in its 24th year. The three-day festival attracted thousands along Lincoln Avenue on Father's Day weekend.

Attendees were seen cooling-off while standing near "power breezers". There were also Icees and a giant bouncy house.

Richard Taoni, 13, said the slide was fun but didn't give much relief from the heat.

Grill masters said lots of water kept them on the right track.

New this year was whiskey tasting, featuring 20 local and international whiskeys.

The highlight of the event included 50,000 pounds of pork and award-winning ribs. Mr. Greens BBQ from Milwaukee won first place for the People's Choice Best BBQ Award.

Owner Thomas Green Jr. said he grills his meat for four hours before letting it rest and adding a secret ingredient.

The event also features two live music stages, family fun and dancing.

Many of the financial donations raised will be invested back into the North Center community.

Organizers are looking forward to next year, the festival's 25th year anniversary.