$10M in grants announced for violence prevention, reduction in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County announced $10 million in grants Thursday for gun violence prevention and reduction.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says that this is in addition to other investments made by Chicago and the state to address the drivers of gun violence and help make our communities safer.
The grant initiative was developed as a direct response to the increased levels of gun violence experienced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.