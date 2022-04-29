11 Illinois high schools rank among America's best, according to US News

U.S. News and World Report released its 2022 Best High School rankings this week, and five Chicago schools were ranked in the top 100.

The publication ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools by assessing six factors based on their state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Eleven Illinois high schools ranked in the top 300.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

They are:

Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago is ranked number one in Illinois and number five nationally

Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago is ranked number two in Illinois and number 31 nationally

Jones College Prep High School in Chicago is ranked number three in Illinois and number 51 nationally

Young Magnet High School in Chicago is ranked number four in Illinois and number 67 nationally

Lane Technical High School in Chicago is ranked number five in Illinois and number 84 nationally

Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park is ranked number six in Illinois and number 161 nationally

Adlai E Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire is ranked number seven in Illinois and number 167 nationally

Vernon Hills High School in Vernon Hills is ranked number eight in Illinois and number 238 nationally

Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale is ranked number nine in Illinois and number 277 nationally

New Trier Township High School Winnetka is ranked number 10 in Illinois and number 285 nationally

Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest is ranked number 11 in Illinois and number 292 nationally

Advertisement

The complete ranking is here.