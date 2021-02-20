11 people displaced in Evanston apartment fire

Eleven people were displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment kitchen Friday evening in suburban Evanston.

The blaze began about 7:40 p.m. at a building in the 2100 block of Howard Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

All occupants of the building were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived without any incidents, officials said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, where it began, and extinguish the blaze within about 30 minutes of arrival, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.