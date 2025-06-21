11 people rescued, 1 missing from Lake Michigan in two days: authorities

Eleven people were rescued from drowning in Lake Michigan in the last two days. One person is still missing.

The Brief On Friday, three family members were hospitalized after they were rescued at West Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park. Two people were reportedly in the lake near Jackson Park. One of the people managed to get out, while the other is still missing. An individual was pulled out of Lake Michigan east of Navy Pier; a paddleboarder out of Porter Beach; three people out of West Beach.



What we know:

On Friday, three family members were hospitalized after they were rescued at West Beach in Indiana Dunes National Park. The individuals are from the Chicago area.

One of the people was in the water and in trouble, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. The two others went in to help and also went under the water.

The current conditions of the individuals are not known at this time.

On Saturday, there were five rescue incidents.

Around 4 p.m., crews were searching for a missing person in the water at 63rd Street Beach. Two people were reportedly in the lake near Jackson Park. One of the people managed to get out, while the other is still missing. Chicago Fire Department divers and a helicopter are searching for the missing person.

Around 5:20 p.m., an individual was pulled out of Lake Michigan east of Navy Pier. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Around 5:52 p.m., the Porter Fire and Dive Team were sent to rescue a person stranded on a paddle boat at Porter Beach. A helicopter rescued the paddleboarder.

Around 7:18 p.m., Portage Fire, Ognen Dunes Fire Department and the dive team rescued three people in the water at West Beach. A boater rescued the people and all three made it safely to shore.