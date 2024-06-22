11 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for blocking downtown street: police

Eleven pro-Palestinian protesters are in custody after blocking a street in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon.

The protesters were gathered around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and blocking the road on Franklin Street, between Monroe Street and Arcade Place, according to Chicago police.

Officers ordered the demonstrators to disperse and move out of the street at 2:45 p.m., but only some cooperated, CPD said.

Five minutes later, police again told the group to disperse. Then again at 3:05 p.m.; however, the protesters reportedly didn't comply.

At 3:12 p.m., officers took 11 protesters into custody for illegally blocking the roadway, according to police.

This is one of several pro-Palestinian protests that have been held in the Chicago area over the last several months amid the Israel-Hamas War. The group was calling for a cease-fire.

