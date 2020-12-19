11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend

article

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a half dozen people wounded in a single attack at a South Side gathering.

They were gathered at a salon at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a person walked in and started shooting, Chicago police said.

Six people were wounded — one of them seriously — before the gunman took off, police said.

A 41-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Two men, both 48, were struck in the leg and went to the same hospital in fair condition.

A single bullet hole could be seen in the window of the Get Glammed Beauty Bar, at 8936 S. Cottage Grove., the scene of a shooting Dec. 19. (Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times)

A man, 32, was shot in his foot the foot, and a woman, 36, was shot in her leg, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The sixth victim, a 28-year-old man, was struck in the hand and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.

In the weekend’s first reported homicide, a 47-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side. He was running from a male chasing him about 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when the male fired shots, striking him in the head, police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot about 4 a.m. Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 300 block of North Avers Avenue when an unknown male approached him on foot and began firing shots, police said. He was shot in the face and lower backside and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

About 12:25 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village. She was in the backseat of a moving Honda Accord about 12:25 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road, when at least one of four males standing on the corner fired shots, police said. She was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot about 11:10 p.m. Friday in Lawndale on the West Side. He was standing outside in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when he was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was brought to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The weekend’s first reported shooting left a 36-year-old man wounded Friday in Morgan Park on the South Side. About 9:40 p.m. Friday, he was leaving a home in the 11200 block of South Homewood Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm and back, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Last weekend, 18 people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.