11 wanted for looting South Loop business, Chicago police say

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of nearly a dozen people wanted for stealing from a South Loop business during looting in August.

The photos show 11 people stealing from a store about 5 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 1100 block of South Delano Court, Chicago police said in a statement.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.