11-year-old nearly hit by Metra train in Mount Prospect

A child was almost struck by a Metra train after they rode past the gates Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The 11-year-old was riding a bike around 4:30 p.m. along Prospect Avenue near Emerson Street and rode around the lowered train gates as outbound Metra train #637 was approaching, police said.

The engineer honked the train horn and the child jumped off the bike just before it was struck by the train.

The child was not injured in the incident.

The railroad crossing at Emerson Street was blocked off until 6:45 p.m. as officials investigated.

Mount Prospect police released the following advice when approaching railroad tracks:

"When the red warning lights are flashing and the train gates are down, it means a train is coming into the crossing. Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates. Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised. Disobeying the gates and signals is dangerous and illegal. And just like cars on a street, trains on the tracks run in both directions. When one passes, another may be coming on a different track. It is important to look in both directions and listen carefully before crossing. Please remember, "See Tracks? Think Trains!"