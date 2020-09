An 11-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by someone brandishing a knife Sunday afternoon in Lake View.

The boy was riding in the 1300 block of West Roscoe Street about 3:40 p.m. when a male suspect came up to him holding a knife and demanded the bicycle, Chicago police said.

The boy ran off uninjured, and the suspect left with the bike, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest.