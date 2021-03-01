1,143 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 20 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 1,143 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 20 additional deaths.

The cases were among 42,234 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate slightly decreased to 2.4 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,187,839 cases and 20,536 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 1,288 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 308 needing intensive care and 148 on ventilators.