12 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Twelve people, including an off-duty Chicago firefighter and a 17-year-old boy, were injured in shootings across the city on Thursday.

The 54-year-old firefighter was shot that evening in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was in an alley about 6:43 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yale Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the ankle, calf and buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and a person of interest is being questioned, police said.

The teenager was shot while driving later that night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was driving about 10:15 p.m. on Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire and struck him in the leg, police said. He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Thursday’s latest shooting happened about 11 p.m. in Park Manor on the South Side.

A 27-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone fired shots, according to police. He was hit in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Advertisement

Minutes earlier, another man was shot on the Southwest Side.

The 44-year-old was in a vehicle about 10:54 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 72nd Street when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and forearm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

About an hour and a half before that, another man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:30 p.m., the 25-year-old was in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street when he was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized.

More than an hour earlier, another man was shot in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old was on a sidewalk about 8:18 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Myrick Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the back and face, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Several hours before that, a man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 5:32 p.m., he was in the 6000 block of South King Drive when he was shot in the leg, police said. The 31-year-old took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, another man was wounded in South Shore.

The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk at 5:17 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the arm, leg and abdomen, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Less than an hour before that, two people were hurt in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side.

The man and woman were riding in a vehicle about 4:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Lake Shore when a vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 22-year-old woman was hit in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The man, 19, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

Earlier that afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot while taking out the trash in Englewood on the South Side.

He was outside about 12:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him from inside a black truck, police said. Struck in the lower leg, he ran back inside and called 911. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened early in the morning in Fuller Park on the South Side.

A 19-year-old man walked into St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. He told investigators he was walking about 2:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Princeton Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

Three people were wounded in gun violence across the city on Wednesday.