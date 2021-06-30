12 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and eleven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a person who was shot to death in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:45 a.m., a male, of unknown age, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the body in the 6600 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 23-year-old man was shot in Galewood on the Northwest Side. About 10:25 p.m., he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6900 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, when he was shot in the arm, police said. The man told officers he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from. He was taken to Gottlieb Hospital and is in good condition.

Minutes prior, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About 10 p.m., the teen was outside in the 3100 block of West 15th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. He did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from. The teen self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. About 8:20 p.m., they were walking in the 4200 block of South State Street, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. A 24-year-old man was struck in the leg and a 25-year-old man was struck in the groin. The 24-year-old was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, while the older man drove himself to the same hospital and is also in fair condition. The men told officers they did not see a shooter and did not know where the shots came from.

A man was wounded after someone fired through the window of his home in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The man, 53, was shot in the leg about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. He was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Six others were shot Tuesday citywide.

One person was killed, and ten others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.