11 shot, 1 fatally, in Monday shootings across Chicago

One person was killed, and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and found the 24-year-old man in the 11700 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

In non-fatal shootings, three people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy, in an attack in East Garfield Park. The boy, a 34-year-old man and a female were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of South Springfield Avenue about 7:45 p.m. when multiple shooters opened fire, police said.

The boy was shot in both legs was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials. The man was struck in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in serious to critical condition, police and fire officials said. The female, whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Seven others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Last weekend, seven people were killed, and 71 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as the city reaches the halfway point of what could be one of its most violent years in decades.

Four of the attacks were mass shootings with four or more people wounded. The attacks accounted for nearly a third of all the shooting victims between Friday evening and early Monday morning.