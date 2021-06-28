14-year-old boy among 2 shot in East Garfield Park

At least two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Monday evening in East Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and Springfield Streets, Chicago fire official said.

The teenage boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious to critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.