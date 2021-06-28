Expand / Collapse search
14-year-old boy among 2 shot in East Garfield Park

By STMW NEWS
Published 
East Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago police plan for July 4th weekend amid surging violence

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says police days off have been canceled and extra officers will be deployed this holiday weekend.

CHICAGO - At least two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Monday evening in East Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and Springfield Streets, Chicago fire official said.

The teenage boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious to critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.