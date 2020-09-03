12 shot, 2 killed Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and 10 more were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

A teenage boy was shot to death during a struggle over a gun Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old walked up to a car while holding a gun in an alley about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. A struggle broke out between the teen and a male passenger, who took the gun and fired shots at the boy, striking him in the abdomen.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The suspect drove off in a red-colored sports car on Wabansia Avenue.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was walking to his car about 4:40 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots from a silver-colored vehicle, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The day’s latest shooting left an 18-year-old man was wounded in Back on the Yards on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the abdomen and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Just 15 minutes earlier, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital.

He walked into the hospital about 9:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. The 24-year-old said he was getting out of a vehicle when someone fired shots, and told officers he didn’t remember where exactly the shooting took place.

Two men were shot 15 minutes before that in Gresham on the South Side.

They were walking about 9 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wallace Street when three males walked up and one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 37-year-old was struck in the groin and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The other man, 41, was shot in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Earlier Wednesday evening, two men were shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were in an alley about 7:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old was struck in the hip while the other man, 44, was shot in the ankle, police said. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

A man was shot less than an hour earlier in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 26th Street when someone approached in a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said. The 40-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday morning, a 56-year-old man was shot in Sheridan Park on the North Side.

He was walking about 3:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Racine Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck in the foot, Chicago police said. He was taken to Weiss Hospital where he was treated and released.

A 22-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by about an hour earlier in the South Loop.

About 2:45 a.m., he was the passenger in a vehicle driving in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone in a passing maroon-colored SUV pulled alongside of him, and someone inside yelled a gang slogan before firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the wrist and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting happened just after midnight in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Someone in a gray- or beige-colored vehicle shot an 18-year-old man as he walked in the 5200 block of West Schubert Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

Twelve people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago as well.