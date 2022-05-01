Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy and girl arrested in Chicago's North Park neighborhood for damaging vehicle

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Albany Park
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and girl were arrested in Chicago's North Park neighborhood on Saturday night for allegedly damaging a vehicle.

Chicago police said officers responded to a business on Kimball near Foster around 10:35 p.m. and found the two children running away. 

The boy was charged with felony criminal damage and felony arson. The girl was charged with felony criminal damage.

