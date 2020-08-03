1,298 new confirmed Illinois cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

article

There were 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 10 additional confirmed deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

The latest confirmed cases brings to 183,241 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,526. The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 27-August 2 is now 4.0%, the health department reports.

According to the health department, laboratories report 28,475 tests for the virus have taken place in the past 24 hours, putting the number of tests in Illinois for COVID-19 at 2,806,797.

As of Sunday evening, 1,418 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.